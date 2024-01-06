Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

32-year-old man arrested over death of father in Sapporo

SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo said Saturday they have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of fatally assaulting his 56-year-old father.

According to police, Ryuta Tsuchida, a part-time worker, is accused of punching his father Hideyuki repeatedly in the stomach and chest sometime between Jan 1 and Jan 3 at their home in Minami Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Jan 3, a visiting relative called 119 after finding Hideyuki collapsed. He was taken to hospital, in a state of cardiac arrest, and died later that night. The hospital informed police.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death as traumatic shock, and that the victim had suffered broken ribs.

Police said Tsuchida has admitted to assaulting his father and quoted him as saying he lost his temper during an argument and started punching his father.

