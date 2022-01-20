32-year-old man arrested over father’s murder in Kagoshima

Police in Kagoshima City have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 62-year-old father.

According to police, Toru Nakamura, a programmer, stabbed his father Makoto in the neck several times with a knife at around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday during a visit to his father's apartment, Fuji TV reported. He then called 110 and said he had stabbed his father after having had a heated argument with him.

Police found Nakamura’s father lying face down in a room. He was declared dead at the scene. A bloodied knife was nearby.

Police said Nakamura has admitted killing his father but did not say what they were arguing about.

