32-year-old man fatally stabbed near train station in Shizuoka Pref

Shizuoka Prefectural Police are investigating the murder of a 32-year-old man who was fatally stabbed near JR Mishima Station in Mishima on Sunday.

According to police, a call came into 119 at around 5:10 a.m. saying a man was lying on the ground near the station’s south exit after an altercation between four or five men, Fuji TV reported. When an ambulance arrived at the scene, no one was there. Police said some of victim’s companions had brought him to Mishima Central Hospital.

The victim, later identified as Shungo Kagiwada, a construction worker, died about 50 minutes after arrival at the hospital.

Police said they are questioning the man’s companions about what happened.

