crime

32-year-old railway police officer arrested for alleged sexual assault

SAITAMA

A 32-year-old police sergeant working in the Railway Police Force Special Operations Division of the Saitama Prefectural Police has been arrested on suspicion of indecent assault.

According to police, Tono is accused of entering the house of a woman in her 20s in Minami Ward, Saitama City, on Aug 26, by pretending to be a real estate agent, Fuji TV reported. He then allegedly groped the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the suspect, who had the day off work, has partly denied the charge. He was quoted as saying, “I entered the house under false pretenses but did not touch the woman’s body.” 

The woman said she does not know Tono.

The Special Operations Division of the Railway Police Force where Tono works is in charge of preventing crimes such as theft and groping inside trains and at stations.

