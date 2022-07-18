32-year-old woman arrested for stabbing 13-year-old boy at Fukuoka mall

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 32-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a 13-year-old boy.
According to police, the woman, Megumi Urata, stabbed the boy, whom she did not know, at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Yumetown Hakata commercial facility, Kyodo News reported. Police said the boy suffered a stab wound to the back of his neck. He was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.
Police said the boy was shopping with his family at the time and that Urata apparently chose him at random. She was subdued by the boy’s 42-year-old father.
Police quoted Urata as saying she thought she would get the death penalty if she killed a child.© Japan Today
6 Comments
memoryfix
Oh my God. This is getting freakishly bad. Weird stabbings getting more common in Japan.
shogun36
psycho and a “genius”…….She could’ve just stabbed herself and get the job done without the middle man.
Paul
A good reason for Japan to have doctor assisted suicide. That way people like her can chose to die without involving anyone else...
tokyo_m
What is it with Japan and random knife attacks?
rainyday
Wow, I used to live in Fukuoka and shopped at that mall regularly. What a horrendous thing to do, I hope the kid recovers.
Zaphod
Cant disagree with the notion. But if she a) wants to die and b) wants to stab, why not stab herself? Crazy.
smithinjapan
"Police quoted Urata as saying she thought she would get the death penalty if she killed a child."
Well, whatever made her life miserable enough for her to be such a coward and horrible monster that she would try to kill a child instead of taking her own life, I hope it's visited upon her 10-fold while in prison for attempted murder. Maybe it'll help her realize just how stupid her plan was, and how her actions have consequences.