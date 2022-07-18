32-year-old woman arrested for stabbing 13-year-old boy at Fukuoka mall

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 32-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed a 13-year-old boy.

According to police, the woman, Megumi Urata, stabbed the boy, whom she did not know, at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Yumetown Hakata commercial facility, Kyodo News reported. Police said the boy suffered a stab wound to the back of his neck. He was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

Police said the boy was shopping with his family at the time and that Urata apparently chose him at random. She was subdued by the boy’s 42-year-old father.

Police quoted Urata as saying she thought she would get the death penalty if she killed a child.

