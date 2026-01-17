32-year-old woman arrested over death of 7-month-old son in 2024

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 32-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of assaulting her 7-month-old son at her home in 2024, resulting in his death from traumatic brain injury.

According to police, Megumi Umezawa is accused of assaulting her third oldest son Rikito at her apartment in Tsuzuki Ward on July 22, 2024, Kyodo News reported. Umezawa called 119 and said that her son had lost consciousness. He was taken to hospital where he died that day.

The next day, the hospital contacted police about a possible case of child abuse because Rikuto had suffered a strong blow to the head.

At the time, only the suspect and Rikito were in the apartment. During voluntary police questioning, she said that Rikito's breathing became irregular while she was feeding him.

Police have not said whether Umezawa has admitted to the allegation or not.

