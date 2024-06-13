Suspect arrested over murder of Japanese chef in Vancouver

Canadian police said Wednesday they have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Japanese chef Wataru Kakiuchi in Vancouver a week earlier.

Police do not believe Kakiuchi and the suspect, Timothy Isborn, who was arrested Monday afternoon, knew each other, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

The department launched an investigation after Kakiuchi was found injured near the city's Chinatown at around 3:30 a.m. local time on June 5. He had been stabbed and died prior to being transported to hospital, the police said.

According to media reports, Kakiuchi began working in Vancouver at a Japanese-style izakaya restaurant from around 2015 and had expressed his desire to remain in Canada for the long term.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim has offered his condolences to Kakiuchi's family and colleagues, describing the victim as "more than a talented chef" who was "a positive presence and a cherished friend to many."

Kakiuchi came from Iruma in Saitama Prefecture, according to his social media account.

