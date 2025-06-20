33-year-old man arrested for fatally stabbing 37-year-old sister

Police in Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 33-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 37-year-old sister at her apartment.

According to police, Fumiyasu Misu, who lives in Wakayama City, is accused of stabbing his sister Marina in the chest and back at around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, NTV reported.

About 15 minutes later, Misu turned himself in at a police station 300 meters from the scene, saying, "I killed my sister."

Police went to the apartment and found the victim with more than 10 stab wounds to her body, some of which were deep enough to reach her heart. She was taken to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police said Misu has admitted to stabbing his sister but denied intent to kill her. He has so far given no motive.

