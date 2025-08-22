33-year-old man arrested over murder of 61-year-old mother

Police in Hiroshima have arrested a 33-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 61-year-old mother at their home.

Police said Ken Mochida is accused of of stabbing his mother, Sumi, multiple times in the neck and other areas with a knife between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, NTV reported.

Sumi's husband returned home and reported that he found her covered in blood and unconscious. She was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

Police said Mochida, who was not home when his mother’s body was found, was arrested on Friday morning. He has remained silent during questioning, police said.

Mochida and two siblings lived wit their parents but he was alone with his mother at Thursday afternoon, police said.

