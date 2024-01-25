33-year-old woman arrested over deaths of sons aged 4 and 2 at home in Tochigi Prefecture

Police in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her two sons, aged 4 and 2, at their home earlier this month.

According to police, Keiko Izawa has admitted strangling her 4-year-old son Yusei and suffocating her 2-year-old son Akira on Jan 7, Kyodo News reported. She then attempted to commit suicide by stabbing herself in the abdomen with a kitchen knife.

Police said Izawa left a suicide note addressed to her husband who found his wife lying next to the bodies of their two sons when he returned home from work on the night of Jan 7. Police said Izawa wrote in the note about her anxiety over raising her two children and an apology.

The two children were declared dead at the scene, while Izawa was taken to hospital. She was arrested on Wednesday after being discharged from hospital.

Police quoted Izawa as saying she wanted to die with her children.

© Japan Today