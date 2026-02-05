337 cases of disciplinary action taken against police personnel in 2025

The National Police Agency said this week that 337 police officers and other police personnel nationwide received disciplinary action in 2025 (an increase of 98 from the previous year), the highest number in the past 10 years.

Of these, 64 were arrested, the NPA said.

In one high profile case, the murder of a Kawasaki City woman who had complained nine times to police about being stalked and was murdered by the stalker. Five Kanagawa Prefectural Police officers were disciplined over the case.

The most common reason for disciplinary action was "relationships with the opposite sex," which includes sexual harassment, voyeurism and inappropriate dating, with 104 personnel reprimanded. This was followed by "theft, fraud and embezzlement," with 63, and "dereliction of duty and negligence," with 44 personnel disciplined.

Disciplinary measures included dismissals, suspensions, pay cuts and reprimands.

© Japan Today