34 knives stolen from Don Quijote store in Ibaraki

Police in Inashiki, Ibaraki Prefecture, said Saturday that 34 knives have been stolen from a Don Quijote store.

According to police, the theft occurred sometime between late Thursday afternoon and Friday morning at the MEGA Don Quijote UNY Sahara Higashi store, Sankei Shimbun reported. The 34 knives were valued at 164,200 yen, the store said.

A store employee noticed that the knives were missing from their display case at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The display case had not been smashed.

Police said they are examining store surveillance camera footage to try and find out who took the knives.

