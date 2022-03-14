34 face charges over ex-minister's vote-buying in Hiroshima

Prosecutors indicted Monday a total of 34 individuals, including local assembly members in western Japan's Hiroshima Prefecture, over vote-buying by former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai for his wife in the 2019 upper house election, reversing their initial decision.

Kawai has been convicted of handing out a total of 28.7 million yen ($244,600) to 100 local assembly members and supporters in his wife Anri's constituency in Hiroshima in an attempt to buy votes.

In July 2021, prosecutors dropped the bribery case against all 100 individuals, saying the recipients felt unable to resist pressure to take the money from the then lower house lawmaker and senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, according to people familiar with the matter.

But they overturned the decision after an inquest panel comprised of citizens said in January that 35 people should be indicted, as many of them held public office and received 100,000 yen or more.

Hiroshi Morimoto, deputy chief prosecutor of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, told a press conference that investigators reached the final conclusion of indicting the 34 people "based on judgement of the inquest panel whose members have been selected from citizens."

Among the 34 whom prosecutors took action against, nine were indicted without arrest, while 25 faced summary indictments. Prosecutors did not bring charges against the 35th person, a Hiroshima city assembly member who suffers from ill health.

Of the 25, prefectural or city assembly members have already resigned or offered to quit over the scandal.

If the local assembly members who were indicted Monday are found guilty and their convictions are finalized, they would be stripped of their assembly seats and become ineligible to hold public office.

Under the Public Offices Election Act, accepting bribes leads to a prison term of up to three years or a fine up to 500,000 yen.

Kawai was sentenced in June last year to three years in prison and a forfeiture of 1.3 million yen by the Tokyo District Court over the vote-buying. He resigned as a lawmaker before the ruling was handed down.

His wife, Anri, was sentenced in January last year to a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for five years, for conspiring with her husband and giving 1.6 million yen in total to four Hiroshima prefectural assembly members. She lost her seat as her election win was nullified following the ruling.

Tokyo prosecutors from the special investigation squad were dispatched to Hiroshima from February to conduct fresh interviews with 81 people, including 46 for whom further investigations were sought by the inquest panel, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most of the 81 people have admitted to the allegations, but the nine who were indicted without arrest denied they had been aware that they were being bribed, they said. The prosecutors decided not to bring charges against the 46 people subject to further investigation.

Nobuya Okuhara, 79, a Hiroshima prefectural assembly member who formerly served as its chairman, told journalists that he takes his summary indictment "very solemnly." He received the largest sum of 2 million yen among local assembly members.

© KYODO