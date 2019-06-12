34-year-old man arrested for assault after allegedly hugging 2 high school girls

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of aggravated assault after he allegedly hugged two 16-year-old high school girls.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on Monday inside a karaoke club located in Yokohama’s Asahi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Daichi Ito approached the two girls and hugged them for about 10 minutes.

Police said the girls are Ito did not know each other. Ito, who was drunk at the time, was quoted by police as saying he might have touched the girls but he doesn’t recall hugging them.

