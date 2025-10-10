 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for fatally stabbing 37-year-old sister judged mentally unfit to stand trial

CHIBA

The Chiba District Public Prosecutors Office has decided not to indict a 34-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 37-year-old sister at their apartment in Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, in June.

The man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his sister multiple times in the chest and stomach with a fruit knife in their Matsudo City apartment at around 11:15 a.m. on June 20, NTV reported.

The man went to the police station about 15 minutes after the incident and turned himself in, stating, "I killed my sister."

Prosecutors held the man in custody for three months from July to give him a psychiatric evaluation.

On Friday, prosecutors decided that the man could not be held criminally responsible for his act.

