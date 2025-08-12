 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for slamming 6-year-old son's head against glass partition

OTSU, Shiga

Shiga Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he slammed his 6-year-old son's head against a glass partition in the bathroom, causing minor injuries.

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he did it to discipline his son, TBS reported.

The man, his wife and son, who are from Osaka, were at their vacation home in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, when the incident occurred on Sunday.

Police said the child suffered a minor cut on the top of his head.

The man’s wife called 110. Police officers arrived and arrested the man on the spot.

he did it to discipline his son

using physical violence to "discipline" a child has been illegal in japan for some time now...

Not that much time, unfortunately. While disciplinary physical punishment by teachers was outlawed since 1947, it took Japan until 2020 to outlaw corporal punishment by parents.

