Man arrested for slamming 6-year-old son's head against glass partition

Shiga Prefectural Police have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he slammed his 6-year-old son's head against a glass partition in the bathroom, causing minor injuries.

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he did it to discipline his son, TBS reported.

The man, his wife and son, who are from Osaka, were at their vacation home in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, when the incident occurred on Sunday.

Police said the child suffered a minor cut on the top of his head.

The man’s wife called 110. Police officers arrived and arrested the man on the spot.

