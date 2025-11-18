34-year-old man arrested over deaths of parents in Aomori

Police in Aomori City have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 71-year-old father and his 61-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Taishu Kanemoto is accused of stabbing his father Tadashi Kanemoto and his mother Mira Kanemoto on Tuesday morning, NTV reported. Kanemoto called 110 at around 7:50 a.m. and said he had killed his parents.

Police rushed to the house and found the body of Tadashi in the hallway with a knife wound to his back, and Mira in the first-floor bathroom with a knife wound to her chest. Mira was fully clothed.

Kanemoto was in the entrance hall when police arrived. A blood-stained kitchen knife was found at the scene.

Kanemoto lived his parents and sister who was out at the time.

Police said they had been contacted before about family disputes.

