 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

34-year-old man arrested over deaths of parents in Aomori

0 Comments
AOMORI

Police in Aomori City have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 71-year-old father and his 61-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Taishu Kanemoto is accused of stabbing his father Tadashi Kanemoto and his mother Mira Kanemoto on Tuesday morning, NTV reported. Kanemoto called 110 at around 7:50 a.m. and said he had killed his parents.

Police rushed to the house and found the body of Tadashi in the hallway with a knife wound to his back, and Mira in the first-floor bathroom with a knife wound to her chest. Mira was fully clothed.

Kanemoto was in the entrance hall when police arrived. A blood-stained kitchen knife was found at the scene.

Kanemoto lived his parents and sister who was out at the time.

Police said they had been contacted before about family disputes.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog