crime

34-year-old man put on nationwide wanted list for murder of 86-year-old

HIROSHIMA

Hiroshima Prefectural Police said Sunday they have placed a 34-year-old man on the nationwide wanted list in connection with the murder of an 86-year-old man at his house in Hiroshima last week.

Kazuhiro Uematsu was found stabbed to death by his wife in front of the toilet on the first floor of their house in Kanayamacho at around 6:30 a.m. last Wednesday. Police said an intruder had apparently broken into the house through a window.

Uematsu was stabbed in the neck and chest several times sometime late last Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. His wife, who had gone to bed, said she heard nothing. Police said money was stolen from the house.

On Sunday, police said DNA placed a suspect at the scene of the crime, Fuji TV reported. An arrest warrant was issued Friday for the suspect, Yukinobu Tomita, of no fixed address or employment.

Footprints and blood were found in a park near the house. Tomita went to a hospital to be treated for a cut to the thumb on his left hand. He received nine stitches. Police said his blood matched the blood in the park and bloodstains in Uematsu’s house.

On Friday morning, Tomita was seen at an internet cafe in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture and then at around noon, security camera footage at JR Fukuyama Station showed Tomita getting on a train, with the thumb on his left hand bandaged.

Anyone with any information on Tomita’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 082-224-0110.

