34-year-old teacher arrested for raping elementary school girl in Chiba

Police have arrested a 34-year-old teacher at an elementary school in Chiba City’s Chuo Ward on Wednesday on charges of raping a school girl.

Wataru Yagi is accused of raping the underage girl on July 17, police said. The victim is a resident of the city and is under the age of 13, according to police, but other details of her background — including whether she was a student at the school Yagi worked or not — were kept from the media as the case is still under investigation, sources reported.

The case surfaced when the girl told her parents about the sexual assault after returning home and her mother immediately contacted the police. Police have been looking for ways to apprehend Yagi and finally gathered enough evidence to arrest him this Wednesday.

