34-year-old woman arrested for abusing baby daughter

Police in Minami-Soma, Fukushima Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of abusing her baby daughter by scalding her face.

According to police, Mizuri Funabasa, a part-time worker, abused her daughter, who is not yet one year old, by scalding her face at their apartment on May 13, Sankei Shimbun reported. She took her daughter to a hospital for treatment later that day.

The hospital notified police about a possible case of child abuse and Funabasa was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said the child’s life is not in danger. No further details about Funabasa’s family situation were released.

