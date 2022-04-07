34-year-old woman arrested for attempted murder of younger brother

Police in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 30-year-old unemployed brother at their home.

According to police, Memi Kaneko stabbed her brother Sho in the shoulder at around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. The siblings live with their parents who are in their 60s.

Their mother heard a scream coming from Sho’s room and called 110 after she saw him bleeding from the shoulder. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

Kaneko left the house right after the stabbing and police found her about 500 meters away. Police said she has admitted to stabbing her brother and quoted her as saying she hated him.

