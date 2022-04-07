Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

34-year-old woman arrested for attempted murder of younger brother

3 Comments
KANAGAWA

Police in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her 30-year-old unemployed brother at their home.

According to police, Memi Kaneko stabbed her brother Sho in the shoulder at around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Kyodo News reported. The siblings live with their parents who are in their 60s.

Their mother heard a scream coming from Sho’s room and called 110 after she saw him bleeding from the shoulder. The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

Kaneko left the house right after the stabbing and police found her about 500 meters away. Police said she has admitted to stabbing her brother and quoted her as saying she hated him.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Nothing to do and nowhere to go. - Something may have been brewing between these siblings for quite a while now and she perhaps had had enough.

Plus, still living with mom & dad in their 30’s and lack of current employment was probably an equal stressor.

*- “Kaneko left the house right after the stabbing and police found her about 500 meters away. Police said she has admitted to stabbing her brother and quoted her as saying she hated him.” -*

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Pressure cooker home life. Reason children need to leave the nest and stand on their own two feet. It may not be easy, money may be tight but it’s character building and the easy alternative is much worse, as this case highlights.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Several posters still have adult children living with them.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

