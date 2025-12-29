 Japan Today
crime

35-year-old delivery man stabbed in Nagoya; suspect on the run

2 Comments
TOKYO

A 35-year-old delivery man was stabbed in Nagoya on Sunday night, police said, adding that the suspect is on the run.

According to police, the man had gotten out of his vehicle and was working alone making deliveries, TV Asahi reported. He told police he was walking along a street when he was stabbed from behind.

The man called a co-worker for help on his smartphone. The co-worker called 110.  The knife was still lodged in the man’s back when he was taken to the hospital.

Police said Monday that the victim’s injury was not life-threatening and that they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the assailant.

2 Comments
Knife must have missed everything vital. A small piece of luck in an otherwise horrific attack.

Hoping they catch the perp.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Complete random insanity, unlikely, even though there's no clear motive, not a typical robbery, or our driver who's lucky to be alive, has a deadly serious enemy out there...

Former GF's brother, her current BF, etc. seems likely

0 ( +0 / -0 )

