 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

35-year-old man arrested for assaulting wife in Sapporo

1 Comment
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his wife, who is in her 20s.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug 12 at the couple’s home in Kita ward, broadcaster NTV reported.

Police said the suspect, who works as a visiting caregiver, is accused of assaulting his wife by punching the left side of her in the head and right shoulder, and kicking her.

The incident came to light when the wife, accompanied by a colleague from work, visited Kita Police Station at around 6 p.m. on Friday and reported the incident.

Police said the woman’s husband has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I was angry and hit her, but I don't remember kicking her."

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

It must have been a vicious action as usually the J-cops don’t get involved in minor tiffs between married couples.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sukagawa City Shakado Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kanmon Straits Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Musashi Japan: Reinventing Japanese Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Student Accommodations In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bug Catching in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Budget Travel Tips For Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

30 Shops To Customize Products in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 In Tokyo To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo