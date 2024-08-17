35-year-old man arrested for assaulting wife in Sapporo

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his wife, who is in her 20s.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug 12 at the couple’s home in Kita ward, broadcaster NTV reported.

Police said the suspect, who works as a visiting caregiver, is accused of assaulting his wife by punching the left side of her in the head and right shoulder, and kicking her.

The incident came to light when the wife, accompanied by a colleague from work, visited Kita Police Station at around 6 p.m. on Friday and reported the incident.

Police said the woman’s husband has partially denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I was angry and hit her, but I don't remember kicking her."

