crime

35-year-old man arrested for kicking 7-year-old stepdaughter, causing internal organ damage

WAKAYAMA

Police in Wakayama City have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of abusing his seven-year-old stepdaughter May, causing serious injuries and internal organ damage.

According to police, Tatsuya Akamatsu is accused of kicking his stepdaughter multiple times in the stomach and other parts of her body at his home, NTV reported.

The incident came to light when a child consultation center provided information to the police that "a child had been hospitalized after being subjected to violence."

Police said Akamatsu has admitted to the allegation.

Akamatsu lives with his wife and his stepdaughter and stepson. Police said the girl told them that her stepfather also used violence against her brother.

What a vile and repulsive bully, he is a monster!

I hope this dear little girl and her brother can heal mentally and physically after what has happened to them.

