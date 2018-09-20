36-year-old father arrested for beating 8-year-old son to death

Police in Ikoma, Nara Prefecture, on Thursday arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 8-year-old son at their home.

According to police, Tsuyoshi Okada, a dental technician, physically assaulted his son Yushin at their home on Sept 17. Police said Okada beat Yushin about the head and called 119 the next day at 6:50 a.m. and said his son wasn’t breathing, Fuji TV reported. The boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Doctors said he had likely died around 4 a.m.

An autopsy showed that Yushin had suffered a fractured skull. Police said Okada has admitted to beating his son.

At the time of the incident, Yushin's mother was also home and police are questing her about her knowledge of what went on.

© Japan Today