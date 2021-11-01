36-year-old man arrested after parents found dead at his home

Police in Kyoto on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man after the bodies of his parents were found in his home on Sunday.

Police said Shinya Matsui, 66, a company employee, and his wife, 61, had been stabbed to death, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police found the bodies at around 7 p.m. on Sunday at the son's residence in Yamashina Ward.

Police said the couple’s youngest son, who lived with them, called 110 at around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, saying that his parents had failed to return home after visiting his elder brother’s home.

At around 8 p.m. Sunday, the eldest son was arrested by police in Kameyama, Mie Prefecture, on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law after he drove through a red traffic light.

