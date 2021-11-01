Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

36-year-old man arrested after parents found dead at his home

4 Comments
KYOTO

Police in Kyoto on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man after the bodies of his parents were found in his home on Sunday.

Police said Shinya Matsui, 66, a company employee, and his wife, 61, had been stabbed to death, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police found the bodies at around 7 p.m. on Sunday at the son's residence in Yamashina Ward.

Police said the couple’s youngest son, who lived with them, called 110 at around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, saying that his parents had failed to return home after visiting his elder brother’s home.

At around 8 p.m. Sunday, the eldest son was arrested by police in Kameyama, Mie Prefecture, on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law after he drove through a red traffic light.

4 Comments
Dead bodies smell especially if not taken care of.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Internal organs begin to decompose, rigor mortis subsides and the body begins to emit pungent odors within 24-72 hours postmortem. Doesn’t appear they were deceased any longer than, possibly, the weekend they visited him.

“Police said the couple’s youngest son, who lived with them, called 110 at around 6:20pm on Sun, saying that his parents had failed to return home after visiting his elder brother’s home.” -

@Kyakusenbi_Arimasu 4:52pm: “Dead bodies smell especially if not taken care of.” -

Coincidentally, there are cleaning services specializing in these matters, highlighted elsewhere today:

Quote Of The Day: “We’re getting more requests for urgent jobs because of complaints from neighbors about such things as bad smells.“ - Today 6:09am

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

So I guess “his wife” didn’t have a name? Pretty poor reporting in this day and age.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Again, daily news where family member kills one another.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

