Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
crime

36-year-old man arrested over murder of parents in Saitama Pref

8 Comments
SAITAMA

Police in Fujimi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his parents at their apartment.

According to police, Takahiro Yoshidome showed up at a police station at around 6 a.m. Sunday and said that he had killed his parents, Fuji TV reported. Police went to the apartment where he lived with his 66-year-old father and 65-year-old mother, and found their bodies.

Police said both bodies had several stab wounds. Police said Yoshidome has admitted to the crime but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

8 Comments
Login to comment

Unemployment???

very serious issue here most of the murder.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Not another one.

He is a fair bit younger than the average loser who never mans up and joins the human race in leading a rewarding life.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Maybe they asked him to find a job.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

@jalan5,

yeah many of us have been, explored here trying to fix issues as such.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@ Jersey , I thought I was the only one who knew that.

many thanks

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A man man? A man's man? Man oh man!

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Mocheake,

A man, man. Man.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

they should stop using the term "man" but use: male instead, etc, going forward.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #82: More Remote Work, More Cat Problems

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Fashion

Kimono Fashion With A Twist

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

I Tried The Dalgona Coffee Trend

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Fukushima

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Nagoro Scarecrow Village

GaijinPot Travel