36-year-old man arrested over murder of parents in Saitama Pref

Police in Fujimi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his parents at their apartment.
According to police, Takahiro Yoshidome showed up at a police station at around 6 a.m. Sunday and said that he had killed his parents, Fuji TV reported. Police went to the apartment where he lived with his 66-year-old father and 65-year-old mother, and found their bodies.
Police said both bodies had several stab wounds. Police said Yoshidome has admitted to the crime but has so far given no motive.© Japan Today
