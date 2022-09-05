36-year-old mother arrested for abandoning newborn infant in Tokyo park

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 36-year-old woman on suspicion of child abandonment after she left her newborn infant in a park’s public toilet.

According police, Kaoru Urushihara, a resident of Edogawa Ward whose occupation is unknown, left her baby girl wrapped in a towel in a park in Komatsugawa at around 7:15 a.m. on Monday after giving birth at home, Kyodo News reported. She then called her family and told them what she had done. Her family called 110.

Police quoted her as saying, “I didn’t think I could raise a child and because I couldn’t make ends meet as a single mother.”

Police said the infant was taken to hospital and was in good condition. No information was released on who the infant’s father is.

