37-year-old man arrested after father’s body found at home

Police in Ibaraki, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the body of his 71-year-old father was found at their house.

According to police, the man, who has a history of mental illness, lived alone with his father, Sankei Shimbun reported. A friend of his father, concerned at not having heard from him since Feb 11, contacted police.

Police visited the man’s hometown Friday and found the body lying face-up in a tatami mat room. Police said there were bruises on the man’s face and added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

