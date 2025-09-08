37-year-old man arrested for attempted murder of younger brother

Police in Hiroshima have arrested a 37-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 34-year-old brother by stabbing him in the back with a folding knife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:50 p.m. Sunday on a street near their home in Asakita Ward, TBS reported.

Police said the victim sustained a large cut on his back, but his wound is not life-threatening.

After the incident, another sibling called 119 for help.

Police said the suspect has admitted stabbing his younger brother but denied intent to kill.

