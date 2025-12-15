 Japan Today
Image: iStock/kuremo
crime

37-year-old man arrested for stabbing father in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 37-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder and violating the swords and firearms control law after he stabbed his father, who is in his 70s, on Monday night.

The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. in a car about 350 meters from JR Hakata Station, TV Asahi reported. Police received a call at 6:10 p.m. from a passerby who said someone had been stabbed and was lying on the ground beside a car.

The victim was taken to hospital. Police said his wounds are not life-threatening.

Police said the victim’s son, Yuki Sakai, turned himself in at a nearby police box. He had a blood-stained knife with him and told police that he stabbed his father several times from the backseat of the car and intended to kill him.

