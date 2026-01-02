37-year-old man arrested for threatening his brother with knife

Police in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of threatening to kill his 40-year-old brother with a knife.

According to police, the man, who is a company executive, is accused of threatening his brother with a knife at his (the older brother's) home at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported.

The incident came to light when the older brother called police and said: "My younger brother and I got into an argument during a party at my house, and he threatened to kill me."

According to police, the suspect was intoxicated at the time he was arrested and has denied the allegation.

