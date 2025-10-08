37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing mother

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 37-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 67-year-old mother with whom he lived.

According to police, Keita Kondo is accused of stabbing his mother, Yoshiko, in the upper body with a knife while she was sleeping early Tuesday morning at their home in Sakae Ward, TV Asahi reported.

Kondo turned himself in at a police station at around 8 a.m. and reportedly said he had killed his mother.

Police found Yoshiko on her futon, with multiple knife wounds to her face and neck.

Police said Kondo has so far given no motive.

