crime

37-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing mother

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 37-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 67-year-old mother with whom he lived.

According to police, Keita Kondo is accused of stabbing his mother, Yoshiko, in the upper body with a knife while she was sleeping early Tuesday morning at their home in Sakae Ward, TV Asahi reported.

Kondo turned himself in at a police station at around 8 a.m. and reportedly said he had killed his mother.

Police found Yoshiko on her futon, with multiple knife wounds to her face and neck.

Police said Kondo has so far given no motive.

The motive must have been his mother telling him repeatedly to go and get a job. 37 and unemployed with Japan's labor shortage is unbelievable. Instead of contributing to society he's gonna be a burden on our tax money

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

