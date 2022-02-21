Man arrested over alleged sexual assault of woman at hotel in Mie

Police in Ise, Mie Prefecture, have arrested a man on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a hotel last year.

According to police, Ryuta Takaki, a janitor living in Hiroshima Prefecture’s Hatsukaichi City, is accused of sexually assaulting the woman in her 20s between 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. on June 23, 2021, Sankei Shimbun reported. The woman told police she was too intoxicated to fight off his advances.

Police said the two became acquainted through an online game and were meeting for the second time. They stayed at the hotel with another man and woman they met via an online game.

The alleged rape came to light after the woman consulted with the police. Police said Takaki, who was arrested on Monday, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying the woman consented to have sex with him.

