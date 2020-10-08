Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

37-year-old man arrested over sexual assault of high school student

CHIBA

Police in Sakura City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old female student on her way home from school in July.

According to police, Taichi Asada, a company employee, is accused of assaulting the girl on a street in Chiba City on the night of July 24, 2018, Sankei Shimbun reported. At the time, the victim was riding home on her bicycle when Asada dragged her off it and took her to a secluded area where he allegedly beat and sexually assaulted her.

Asada emerged as the suspect following an analysis of street surveillance camera footage. He is also being questioned about a string of sexual assault cases near the crime scene in Chiba City.

