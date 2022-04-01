Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

37-year-old man indicted for murder of parents

KYOTO

A 37-year-old man has been indicted for the murder of his parents in Kyoto last October after a psychiatric evaluation found him mentally competent to stand trial.

According to the indictment, Masahiro Matsui fatally stabbed his father Shinya, 66, and his mother Michiyo, 61, in the neck, sometime on Oct 31 at his residence in Yamashina Ward. The victims also had hatchet wounds to their heads.

The couple’s youngest son, who lived with them, called 110 at around 6:20 p.m. that night, saying that his parents had failed to return home after visiting his elder brother’s home.

Later the same night, Matsui was arrested by police in Kameyama, Mie Prefecture, on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law after he drove through a red traffic light.

Police said Matsui was rambling incomprehensibly when he was arrested. Prosecutors decided to have him undergo three months of psychiatric tests. The tests were concluded in late March and Matsui was judged to be criminally liable, prosecutors said.

