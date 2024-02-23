Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

37-year-old woman arrested for beating, whipping young daughter

SHIZUOKA

Police in Fukuroi, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of abusing her elementary school-age daughter by beating her legs and whipping her on the back and thighs.

According to police, the woman, who is a temp worker, has admitted to assaulting her daughter on Feb 19, Kyodo News reported. The incident came to light on Feb 20 after an employee at a child welfare center noticed the injuries on the girl and contacted police.

Police said the child suffered severe knee injuries and that she told them her mother used a belt to whip her back and thighs.

Police quoted doctors as saying the girl’s injuries will take about one month to heal.

The suspect and her child lived alone, police said.

