crime

38 Japanese firms' authentication data stolen amid teleworking increase

5 Comments
TOKYO

Sumitomo Forestry Co, Hitachi Chemical Co and 36 other Japanese companies had authentication information to access their virtual private networks stolen and leaked by hackers this summer, an information security expert said Tuesday.

VPN usage has increased as companies encourage employees to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The stolen data could facilitate illegal third-party access to the firms' internal networks.

The cyberattacks took place in June and July. Around 900 items of authentication data for access to VPN servers, provided by Pulse Secure LLC of the United States, were found to have been stolen and leaked online, of which 90 were linked to Japan, according to the expert and others familiar with the matter.

The government's National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity has warned Japanese businesses to tighten security measures. No actual damage from the VPN data theft has been reported.

Pulse Secure released patches in April 2019 to fix vulnerabilities in its VPN service. Despite repeated warnings from the NISC and expert communities, however, some Japanese companies did not update their systems, leaving themselves vulnerable to hackers.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Unfortunate. It seems Japan is really struggling to embrace technology in everyday life.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

High time for japan to do like the US and India ban all the chinese apps develop n use their own apps as long as the use the Chinese these kind of cyber theft will continue

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

The Pulse Secure VPN software was compromised, and 900 clients didn't install the patch.

We can blame the informatic, as always.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Watch this being used to herd people into offices instead of the WFH they prefer.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This was widely reported on IT Websites, and no doubt Pulse would have been repeatedly emailing the businesses to get themselves patched. This is just negligence, and they have no one but themselves to blame.

If valid credentials have been stolen, each of those companies should be contracting in external parties to do a thorough security audit of their various environments.

AviBajajToday  07:18 am JST

High time for japan to do like the US and India ban all the chinese apps develop n use their own apps as long as the use the Chinese these kind of cyber theft will continue

There doesn't appear to be a Chinese connection here, so I'm not sure what relevance this has.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

