Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

38 Japanese firms' authentication data stolen amid teleworkers

2 Comments
TOKYO

Sumitomo Forestry Co, Hitachi Chemical Co and 36 other Japanese companies had authentication information to access their virtual private networks stolen and leaked by hackers this summer, an information security expert said Tuesday.

VPN usage has increased as companies encourage employees to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The stolen data could facilitate illegal third-party access to the firms' internal networks.

The cyberattacks took place in June and July. Around 900 items of authentication data for access to VPN servers, provided by Pulse Secure LLC of the United States, were found to have been stolen and leaked online, of which 90 were linked to Japan, according to the expert and others familiar with the matter.

The government's National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity has warned Japanese businesses to tighten security measures. No actual damage from the VPN data theft has been reported.

Pulse Secure released patches in April 2019 to fix vulnerabilities in its VPN service. Despite repeated warnings from the NISC and expert communities, however, some Japanese companies did not update their systems, leaving themselves vulnerable to hackers.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Unfortunate. It seems Japan is really struggling to embrace technology in everyday life.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

High time for japan to do like the US and India ban all the chinese apps develop n use their own apps as long as the use the Chinese these kind of cyber theft will continue

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Dealing With Mosquitoes In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sunny Maid Service, A Tailored Housekeeping Service

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Understanding Your Japanese TV Remote Control

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

A Break From Argentine Tango

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Lake Inawashiro

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #94: Turn Your AC ON, Japan Is Melting With Record High Temperatures

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Re-entry Bans for Foreign Residents to be Lifted in September

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel