crime

38-year-old man arrested over committing indecent acts on young boy

HOKKAIDO

Police in Muroran, Hokkaido, said Monday they have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of committing indecent acts on a young boy without his consent at a child care facility.

According to police, Yoshihiro Kasai performed indecent acts on the boy at the facility where he worked in early February, Sankei Shimbun reported. The boy's mother consulted the police after her son told her what happened.

Police said Kasai, who no longer works at the facility, has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying, "It's possible that I touched the boy, but it wasn't intentional."

