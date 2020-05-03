38-year-old man arrested over murder of girlfriend

Police in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 38-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 47-year-old girlfriend at their apartment last week.

According to police, Daichi Toyoda is accused of killing Hiromi Ishikawa by kicking her in the stomach, and stomping her on her arms and legs, on the morning of April 27, Sankei Shimbun reported. Toyoda then called 119 and said the woman he lived with had lost consciousness.

Ishikawa was taken to hospital where she died later. Doctors said many bruises were on her body.

Police said Toyoda has admitted to the charge but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today