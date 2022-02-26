38-year-old man questioned over murder of mother

Police in Midori, Gunma Prefecture, are questioning a 38-year-old man over the killing of his 71-year-old mother at their home on Sunday morning.

According to police, a man called 119 at around 5:45 a.m. and said his son had stabbed his (the caller's) wife, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police and an ambulance rushed to the home and found a 71-year-old woman, Miyoko Arai, collapsed and bleeding from a knife wound. She was taken to hospital where she died about an hour after arrival.

Arai and her 75-year-old husband, who made the 119 call, lived with their son who was present when police arrived.

© Japan Today