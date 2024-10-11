38-year-old woman arrested after slashing mother's neck with razor

Police in Izumo City, Shimane Prefecture, have arrested a 38-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of attempting to kill her mother by slashing her with a razor.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Friday. TBS reported that the woman slashed her mother, who is in her 70s, in the neck with a razor at their apartment. The woman lives with her mother and father, but at the time of the crime, the father was out at work.

The incident came to light when a welfare facility worker came to the apartment to check on the mother at around 5 p.m.

Police said the suspect has admitted to cutting her mother but denied intent to kill.

Her mother was taken to hospital by ambulance, but her wounds were not life-threatening, police said.

