39-year-old acquaintance arrested over murder of woman in Tokushima apartment

Police in Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a 50-year-old woman in her apartment in Tokushima City, Tokushima Prefecture.

The body of Mami Kano, who lived alone, was found on April 10 after her father called police and said he had been unable to contact his daughter for some time, TV Asahi reported. Police went to the apartment and found Kano dead from a knife wound to the back.

Police said her clothes were not in disarray, and there was no sign of forced entry into the apartment or that it had been ransacked.

An autopsy showed she had been dead for several days.

On Saturday night, police arrested Kazuya Toyoda at a pachinko parlor. Police said Toyoda was seen by other residents regularly visiting Kano at her apartment.

Police said Toyoda has admitted killing Kano on March 25.

