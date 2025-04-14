 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

39-year-old acquaintance arrested over murder of woman in Tokushima apartment

0 Comments
TAKAMATSU, Kagawa

Police in Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing a 50-year-old woman in her apartment in Tokushima City, Tokushima Prefecture.

The body of Mami Kano, who lived alone, was found on April 10 after her father called police and said he had been unable to contact his daughter for some time, TV Asahi reported. Police went to the apartment and found Kano dead from a knife wound to the back.

Police said her clothes were not in disarray, and there was no sign of forced entry into the apartment or that it had been ransacked.

An autopsy showed she had been dead for several days.

On Saturday night, police arrested Kazuya Toyoda at a pachinko parlor. Police said Toyoda was seen by other residents regularly visiting Kano at her apartment.

Police said Toyoda has admitted killing Kano on March 25.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Akashi Park Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

This Yakitori Omakase Made Me Fall In Love With Raw Chicken and Liver

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

15 Japanese Skincare Products For Sensitive Skin

Savvy Tokyo

How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

GaijinPot Blog

Nagahama Hikiyama Festival 

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Kumano Hongu Shrine Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Make A Will in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel