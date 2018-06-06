39-year-old driver arrested over road rage incident on Tokyo expressway

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of reckless driving after a road rage incident in March.

According to police, Taiki Ishikawa was driving along Route 3 on the Shuto Expressway in Setagaya Ward at around 10 a.m. on March 14, when he crossed into the right lane, right in front of a truck, Fuji TV reported. The 44-year-old truck driver started honking his horn. After about three kilometers, Ishikawa stopped his care, forcing the truck driver to stop also.

Ishikawa then approached the truck driver and allegedly threatened him, saying, “Are you messing with me? No matter where you go, I’m going to find you and make finish this.”

Police said Ishikawa has denied the charge, maintaining he just complained to the truck driver.

The truck driver noted the license plate number of Ishikawa’s car and reported the incident to police.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the number of reported road rage incidents between January and March this year was1,955 cases, 542 more than for the same period in 2017.

