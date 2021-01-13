Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

39-year-old man arrested for killing mother, sister on New Year’s Eve

CHIBA

Chiba prefectural police have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his mother and elder sister at his parents' home in Nagareyama City on Dec 31. 

Shin Honda turned himself in to police and admitted to stabbing the two, Fuji TV reported. Police said Honda told them he stabbed his sister Fumi, 42, and their mother Ikuko, 72, at around 8:35 p.m. Fumi lived in Taito Ward, Tokyo, and had been visiting her mother and brother for the New Year holidays. 

After stabbing his mother and sister, Honda called 110 and asked for an ambulance. At 11 p.m., he showed up at a nearby koban (police box) where he turned himself in. Police said he had stabbed himself in the neck and cut his wrists. His mother and sister died from stab wounds in the back.

Honda was taken to hospital and was arrested after being released on Tuesday.

....and was arrested after being released....

nice....I like such constructions

lol

0 ( +0 / -0 )

