crime

39-year-old man arrested for luring 13-year-old girl on social media to watch movie with him

4 Comments
AICHI

Police in Nishio, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of luring a 13-year-old junior high school girl whom he met on a social networking site to a lodging facility.

Police said the suspect is accused of abducting a minor with the intent to sexually molest her, local media reported.

According to the warrant, the man allegedly invited the girl to come and watch a movie with him at a lodging facility in Nagoya City’s Midori Ward.

The two were inside the room from around 9:50 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. on Sunday. The girl’s family filed a missing persons report, prompting police to launch an investigation into her whereabouts. Police located her at the lodging facility, and detained the suspect at the scene.

Police said the man has admitted to the allegation and are investigating whether he has committed similar offenses against minors in the past.

4 Comments
What were they doing for 14 hours in a hotel room?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What were they doing for 14 hours in a hotel room?

12:25 p.m. is 25 minutes after noon. So they were in the room for about 2 1/2 hours.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Asiaman7Today  04:52 pm JST

What were they doing for 14 hours in a hotel room?

12:25 p.m. is 25 minutes after noon. So they were in the room for about 2 1/2 hours.

Thanks. I always mix up 12am and 12pm.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

39 year old, with 13 year old, that's 3 times different, to a hotel room without parent supervision?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

