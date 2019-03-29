39-year-old man arrested over murder of 7-year-old son

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 7-year-old son at their home.

According to police, Yoshinori Hishinuma has admitted to strangling his son Keishi to death with his hands and was quoted as saying he wanted to die, too, Fuji TV reported.

Police said Hishimura called 110 and asked them to come to his apartment in Aoba Ward at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. When police and firefighters arrived, they found Keishi in his pajamas, unconscious in his room. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Hishimura had also stabbed himself in the side. He was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Friday. Police said he told them he killed his sone because of "family trouble" and that he wanted to die, too.

Hishimura lived with his wife and three children. Keishi was their second-oldest son. Police said the family had dinner together on Wednesday and then Hishimura's wife went out for the night. Hishimura said he killed his son at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday and then stabbed himself.

His wife returned home at around 7:25 a.m. Thursday.

None of the other children were harmed, police said, adding that Hishimura’s wife said she and her husband hadn’t been getting along recently.

