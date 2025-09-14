 Japan Today
crime

39-year-old man for abusing young son at home

1 Comment
SHINJO, Yamagata

Police in Shinjo City, Yamagata Prefecture, have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abusing his young son at their home.

Police said the man, who was arrested on Sept 13, is suspected of kicking the child, whose age hasn’t been revealed, in the stomach with his right foot at around 11:30 p.m. on Sept 11, NTV reported.

The toddler hit his head on a nearby table and suffered an injury to his forehead.

The child’s mother contacted a child welfare center the next day and the center called police.

1 Comment
the child’s mother contacted a child welfare centre the next day

well done to the mother for reporting it!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

