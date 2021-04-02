Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

39-year-old man sought over father’s death in Miyakojima

0 Comments
OKINAWA

Police in Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture, are looking for a 39-year-old man wanted on suspicion of killing his 61-year-old father.

Police said they received a call at around 1:10 a.m. Saturday in which a man said his older brother had stabbed their father, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the house and found Haruyoshi Onaga collapsed and bleeding from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Onaga’s youngest son, who called police, said his brother had fled after stabbing their father. Police said no blood-stained knife was found in the house.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

Is Hanami Actually Fun?

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

6 Sakura Flavored Sweets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog