39-year-old man sought over father’s death in Miyakojima

Police in Miyakojima, Okinawa Prefecture, are looking for a 39-year-old man wanted on suspicion of killing his 61-year-old father.

Police said they received a call at around 1:10 a.m. Saturday in which a man said his older brother had stabbed their father, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the house and found Haruyoshi Onaga collapsed and bleeding from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Onaga’s youngest son, who called police, said his brother had fled after stabbing their father. Police said no blood-stained knife was found in the house.

